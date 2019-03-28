Scenic Highway between Airline and Hollywood reopened after 18-wheeler fuel leak

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - MAR. 28 5:07 P.M.
BRFD advises Scenic Highway reopened to traffic around 5 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Baton Rouge Fire Department advises Scenic Highway southbound between Airline Highway and Hollywood Street is closed until further notice.
BRFD says an 18-wheeler spilled about 50 gallons of fuel on the southbound side of Scenic.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has dispatched two trucks to spread sand on the road to help absorb the fuel. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
