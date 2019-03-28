Republican gubernatorial candidates speak at Pelican Institute forum

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The two Republicans hoping to unseat Governor John Bel Edwards are trying to stand out.
Congressman Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman, Eddie Rispone, laid out their platform at the Pelican Institute’s forum Thursday afternoon downtown. Both candidates say they’re focused on creating jobs and scaling back the size of government. Abraham is touting his experience as a legislator and a doctor, while Rispone continues to paint himself as a political outsider who wants to overhaul state government.
“I could put a white coat on, go back to practicing medicine, and I’d be a happy bee, but somebody has got to fix this state," said Abraham.
“Just a totally different approach, different skill set, different motivation, outsider, doesn’t accept this has to be the way it’s going to be all the time," said Rispone.
Governor Edwards was invited to attend the event, but had a scheduling conflict. Election Day is in October.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.