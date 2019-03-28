No. 8 LSU softball run-rules Nicholls St. in 5 innings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU got its 13th run-rule win of the season against Nicholls State at Tiger Park Wednesday evening.
The Tigers got the 12-1 win over the Colonels in five innings.
Shelby Wickersham started in the circle and extended her record to 9-1 on the season. She gave up only two hits and the one run. She struck out five batters and walked two others.
LSU got on the board in the first inning when a single by Amanda Sanchez sent Aliyah Andrews home for a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers then exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning. It started with a three-run blast to center field by Michaela Schlattman. Then, it was another Sanchez hit to plate Andrews. This time, it was on a double. A throwing error on a fielder’s choice hit by Elyse Thornhill scored Claire Weinberger and Savannah Stewart.
Still in the fourth, a fielding error on a hit by Amber Serrett scored Shemiah Sanchez and Thornhill. Serrett later scored on an error when Jordyn Perkins reached base on a fielder’s choice. Later, a single to right field by Georgia Clark sent Amanda Doyle and Perkins home.
Nicholls scored its only run in the top of the fifth on a single to center field that included a throwing error.
The Colonels committed a total of five errors in the game.
LSU improved to 29-6 on the season, while Nicholls State dropped to 15-14.
The Tigers will face No. 16 South Carolina at Tiger Park for a weekend series starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.