MISSING: Woman who was supposed to start new job Mar. 21 never made it to work
Yoraima Rivera Morales, 35 (Source: LPSO)
By Rachael Thomas | March 28, 2019 at 3:13 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 3:18 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Denham Springs.

LPSO officials say Yoraima Rivera Morales, 35, was set to start a new job in Baton Rouge on Mar. 21, but never showed up. She left for work that morning, they say, but never made it. She was last seen driving a silver 2004 Nissan Maxima with Louisiana license plate number 102 BJU.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

