Metro council discusses stricter penalties for drivers who interrupt funeral processions

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council discussed increasing penalties for drivers who interrupt funeral processions.
Councilman Trae Welch introduced the proposal, which would move the fine up to $1,000 or 250 hours of community service.
This comes after a pair of crashes this year in East Baton Rouge Parish involving motorcycle officers in a procession, including Shane Totty, who was killed while escorting a funeral procession in February. Another motorcycle officer was injured in March, also while escorting a funeral procession.
