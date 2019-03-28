Metro council discusses stricter penalties for drivers who interrupt funeral processions

Metro council discusses stricter penalties for drivers who interrupt funeral processions
By Mykal Vincent | March 27, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 7:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council discussed increasing penalties for drivers who interrupt funeral processions.

Councilman Trae Welch introduced the proposal, which would move the fine up to $1,000 or 250 hours of community service.

Metro council re-evaluates penalties for drivers at fault in motorcycle police accidents

RELATED: Officials talk funeral procession safety after BRPD officer killed in wreck

A motorcycle cop was involved in a crash at the intersection of Cora Drive and Florida Boulevard. (Source: WAFB)
A motorcycle cop was involved in a crash at the intersection of Cora Drive and Florida Boulevard. (Source: WAFB)

This comes after a pair of crashes this year in East Baton Rouge Parish involving motorcycle officers in a procession, including Shane Totty, who was killed while escorting a funeral procession in February. Another motorcycle officer was injured in March, also while escorting a funeral procession.

Cpl. Shane Totty laid to rest after motorcycle wreck during funeral procession

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.