LSU students to host 2019 Dance Marathon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This weekend, hundreds of LSU students will gather at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to dance for 20 hours straight.
The goal is to raise as much money for the new, freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Dance Marathon at LSU is a yearlong, student run organization, which raises funds and awareness for our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
Students dedicate their time and efforts to ensure the patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana are receiving the best possible care available.
Dance Marathon at LSU began in 2013, with a small group of student who were passionate about helping the kids at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
In its first year, DM at LSU broke the national fundraising record for a first-year program by raising $105,557.88. In the program’s second year, Dance Marathon at LSU again broke another record by raising $182,672.45 in its second year.
This will be Dance Marathon at LSU’s 6th year on campus, and in the past 5 years, our students have raised over $1,000,000 to help build the new freestanding children’s hospital, which is scheduled to open in October 2019.
To donate, CLICK HERE.
