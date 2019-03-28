LSU launches highest fundraising campaign in La. history to unite its campuses

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU has announced the launch of a $1.5 billion campaign to unite its campuses across the state, the largest fundraising campaign for higher education in the history of Louisiana.
LSU’s Fierce for the Future campaign will unite the LSU AgCenter, LSU of Alexandria, LSU Eunice, LSU Health New Orleans, LSU Health Shreveport, LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and LSU Shreveport.
“LSU is more than just a university. It is home to a unique combination of people, partnerships and ideas that fuel the engine of progress across Louisiana and around the world. Gifts to the Fierce for the Future Campaign will empower LSU to drive solutions to global issues that Louisiana knows better than most while simultaneously preparing tomorrow’s leaders to make a difference in the lives of others," LSU President F. King Alexander said.
The campaign will focus on raising philanthropic support to advance arts and culture; coast, energy and environment; research and economic development; health and well-being; education; and leadership.
The Fierce for the Future campaign is LSU's third advancement campaign.
In a press release from the university, LSU anticipates 60 percent of campaign gifts will be in support of academics, with the remaining 40 percent supporting athletics.
