LSU launches 3D interactive campus map

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There’s a new fun way to explore the LSU campus, and you don’t have to leave your home to do it.
Louisiana State University (LSU) recently launched a 3D interactive campus map, which allows users to easily discover the campus, with highly detailed renderings, on desktop and mobile devices. The university partnered with Denver based Concept3D to create the map. The company specializes in 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software.
The map uses a wayfinding system that lets users get directions from their location or enter a location to find their way around campus. In addition, users can use the interactive point-to-point tour of LSU’s points of interest, which includes Mike the Tiger’s state of the art habitat on campus.
Layers for special events, programs or current road constructions can be created in order provide updated information to the campus grounds.
Click here to start using the map.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.