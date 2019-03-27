Louisiana Appeals Court uphold convictions in shooting death of former Saint Will Smith

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said, “I am very pleased with this unequivocal ruling by the appellate court affirming the convictions and sentence of Cardell Hayes. There was no justification for the brutal killing of Will Smith over a traffic dispute three years ago, and his widow Racquel has today expressed her gratitude for our defense of the trial outcome and the 4th Circuit’s decision. We will continue our efforts as needed to ensure that Mr. Hayes serves the complete sentence imposed for his criminal acts.”