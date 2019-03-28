Ladies of Rocca Pizzeria: How a female-dominated staff makes a pizza joint profitable, prosperous

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Have you ever heard of “girl gang” rings? They tend to be a simple band, sometimes gold or brass, with the term of endearment engraved on it, and worn by a group of close femmes. It was a gift the managerial staff at Rocca Pizzeria gave to each other on International Women’s Day.
A question Rachael Costanza, Rocca General Manager, often gets from others who learn about the pizzaria’s all-female managerial staff, is “How do y’all get along?”
The comment hints at the assumption that female employees don’t work well together in the midst of the restaurant’s fast-paced and sometimes stressful atmosphere. But to Costanza, she says her coworkers’ competencies and skills compliment the restaurant’s service team.
“We’re confident in the fact that everyone knows what to do and no one feels threatened,” she said in an interview beside the glossy bar and high top tables of Rocca.
It’s one of the perks of working at the business for the 25-year-old. After moving to Baton Rouge seven years ago from Mandeville, Costanza bar-tended at several restaurants before she applied for a bartender position at Rocca. Within a year, she became the general manager. It was a opportunity that didn’t come too often for her in Baton Rouge.
She says the local restaurant industry is close-knit and some managers aren’t willing to advance a woman in their business. The sentiment is brought up in American Top Chef finalist Tiffani Faison’s personal essay describing her experience of working in the restaurant industry as a chef.
“The message I heard from the men around me was clear: It’s ours, and if we don’t like you, we won’t let you in,” Faison wrote.
But in Costanza’s case, she believes Rocca owner Ozzie Fernandez was a key reason for her managerial position. She said Fernandez believed in her skills to run the upscale pizza joint.
Fernandez’s support is likely what helped Taylor Meyer land her position as Rocca’s bar manager.
“We’re like a family here. Ozzie is one of the best restaurant owners I’ve worked for. He’s super understanding. He’s in here all the time. And he trusts us, and lets us take control of all aspects of the restaurant,” Myers said.
Myers, originally from Colorado, has been working in restaurants since college. She’ started out as a server at Rocca before becoming the bar manager shortly after the restaurant opened in January 2018. Her current role allows her the flexibility and free-range to build the wine and cocktail menu.
Several things drew Meyers to Rocca, such as its managerial approach, which is more open and communicative versus some of the more hostile working conditions at other restaurants.
“I think one thing we all have struggled with is sexual harassment,” Myers said on behalf of herself and her female coworkers.
Sexual harassment is prevalent among women chefs and service staff in the restaurant industry. Just in Louisiana, an exposé published by the Times-Picayune reported 25 women claimed they were victims of sexual harassment at John Besh restaurants in New Orleans. The restaurant group has since made changes to alleviate the toxic working environment, including hiring a new CEO and creating of an anonymous tip line.
As for Rocca, the pizzeria has a color-code system, implemented by Costanza, to protect staff from the inappropriate behavior. When a server is experiencing a level of harassment, either from another worker or a customer, management will get involved depending on the situation. Myers said management has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment and the color-code system has already been used on multiple occasions. This system is unique to the Baton Rouge restaurant, according to Myers.
Management is aware harassment can be fairly common in the restaurant business, and is working to create an environment that’s safe and open for employees.
“Having a happy and positive staff is something people gravitate toward and it’s an environment they want to come to,” Myers said.
This attention to the staff could be the reason why Rocca has a low turnover rate. Rocca’s executive chef Jourdan Fulbright believes it’s how she treats her kitchen staff.
Rocca has an open kitchen, and Fulbright does not want it to look anything like a Hell’s Kitchen episode. While the yelling and screaming in the kitchen might make good TV programming, Fulbright’s approach is the opposite.
The first thing, is to make sure the kitchen and service staff are communicating effectively.
“[Costanza] and I get along so well, and we both know where the other one is coming from, and we care about the restaurant doing well as a whole. We try to step into one another’s shoes. I’ve worked front of the house before and I know how difficult that can be," Fulbright said.
For years, Fulbright was a server before she got back into the kitchen. Admittedly, she said she’s had to raise her voice on occasion, but getting to the root of the problem is always her priority.
The second thing is to have heart.
“I don’t know if you can teach or train heart, but with managers like Rachel. Some people say the customer always comes first, but, to me, the employees come first. You take care of them; they’ll take care of your restaurant, and that really proving itself here at Rocca.”
Rocca might be a place known for its wood fired, Neapolitan styled pies, but it’s also an example of the attitude shift in managerial style that’s more forward-thinking and compassionate toward staff.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.