KIRAN: What’s the hold up with getting another bridge for Baton Rouge?

“I’m so tired of hearing politicians say we have to do more with less. Well, go ahead and try to call a contractor and ask them if they want to do a road or bridge for free and you’re going to find no. What you going to tell them? We have to do more with less and they’re going to say, ‘You want less concrete or you want less steel?’ I mean, it’s a silly thing to say, so quit acting silly and address the problem,” said Bernhard.