Istrouma High inducts track athletes into hall of fame

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some of the best high school athletes in the Baton Rouge area were honored Thursday.
Istrouma High School inducted national championship track athletes from 1997, 1998, and 1999 into the school’s hall of fame.
We’re told the athletes flew to Ohio State for the championship, which they won in two different relays. Among those invited to the ceremony were local dignitaries, school board members, and of course, the athletes.
“It feels great to come back here and just see where they are now. Some of them I haven’t seen sine 1998, so it’s been 21 years since I’ve been able to see them, and it’s very emotional, very rewarding to see how successful they are in life,” said Ken Bradford, one of the athletes who went to Istrouma High.
The team says all of these years later, some of them are just now realizing the impact they had.
