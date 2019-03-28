FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returning to the forecast

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We end the work week with pretty nice weather. Temperatures stay mild and near normal. Expect a few clouds today but the forecast remains dry for your Thursday.
We throw in a 20 percent rain mention for Friday afternoon, but most will remain dry.
Saturday will also see mostly dry conditions with afternoon t-shower chances at 30 percent. A cold front will work into the area late Saturday into early Sunday triggering widespread morning rain. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.50″ for many. Thunderstorm potential will be low leading us to believe that severe weather won’t be an issue.
Cooler temperatures will be felt for the first part of the new week.
A disturbance will ride along the northern Gulf coast bringing a few showers mainly south of Baton Rouge Monday morning.
Temperatures will be somewhat chilly Monday and Tuesday mornings of next week. Grab light jackets both days.
Temperatures will warm as we move through the week.
A series of disturbances are forecast to impact the area late in the week bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast.
