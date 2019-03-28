FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through with some rain over weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thursday continued the recent run of gorgeous spring weather, but changes are right around the corner.
It remains mostly clear through Thursday evening, with clouds slowly returning through the overnight hours. The WAFB area will open Friday morning under partly cloudy skies, with daybreak temperatures in the low 50s for the capital region. Clouds will continue to slowly increase through the day Friday, becoming a sun/cloud mix by midday and mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80° Friday afternoon and you will likely notice an uptick in the humidity too with winds off the Gulf.
Given the afternoon clouds, we can’t rule out a sprinkle or two Friday afternoon. Set rain chances at 10 percent or less. Yet any rain that does fall won’t last long or amount to much.
A cold front is still scheduled to sweep through the Lower Mississippi Valley this weekend, bringing scattered rains to the latter part of Saturday, with rain likely Sunday. Rains will be slowly increasing in coverage from Saturday late afternoon and evening into Sunday as the front rolls through. We are not anticipating any severe weather with the weekend front, although you should be prepared for a couple of rumbles of thunder. Most WAFB neighborhoods will see less than 0.5” of rain over the two-day period, another sign this will not be an overly energetic front.
However, temperatures will drop significantly behind the front. After a high around 80° Saturday, some WAFB communities will struggle just to make the 60s Sunday.
The First Alert Forecast hints at a low-end chance for one or two lingering showers early Monday. Skies should be clearing by Monday afternoon and we look for fair to partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Wednesday, Apr. 3 looks to stay mainly dry too, but scattered to likely rains return Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Apr. 4 through 6).
