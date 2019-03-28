FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moving through with some rain over weekend

A cold front is still scheduled to sweep through the Lower Mississippi Valley this weekend, bringing scattered rains to the latter part of Saturday, with rain likely Sunday. Rains will be slowly increasing in coverage from Saturday late afternoon and evening into Sunday as the front rolls through. We are not anticipating any severe weather with the weekend front, although you should be prepared for a couple of rumbles of thunder. Most WAFB neighborhoods will see less than 0.5” of rain over the two-day period, another sign this will not be an overly energetic front.