Fillet of Speckled Trout Prince Murat

Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 servings
Comment: The name of this dish was inspired by the historic Prince Murat Hotel, located in Baton Rouge. The hotel was named for Prince Achille Murat of Naples, the nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte.
Ingredients:
1 pound speckled trout fillets
4 tbsps butter
¼ cup diced artichoke bottoms
½ cup minced sweet potatoes
½ cup minced white potatoes
4 medium to large fresh mushrooms, minced
¼ cup minced onion
¼ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
2 cups flour, divided
2 cups chicken stock
¾ cup heavy whipping cream
2 tbsps oil
½ cup milk
salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 tbsp Creole mustard
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp minced fresh parsley
Method:
If desired, you may wish to remove skin from the fillets. Cut fish fillets into (4-inch) pieces.
In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add artichokes, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, mushrooms, onion, celery, bell pepper, and minced garlic. Sauté 5–7 minutes then sprinkle in ¼ cup flour.
Add chicken stock and reduce to one-half, then add heavy whipping cream, stirring to incorporate. Set pan aside.
In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Dip fish in milk then dredge in remaining flour, shaking off excess. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Brown fish in oil 3–4 minutes, turning to crisp each side. Tilt pan and remove excess oil.
Add Creole mustard, lemon juice, and prepared vegetables. Toss to reheat and sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.
