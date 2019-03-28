Body recovered from Lake Dubuisson

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recovered the body of Wilma E. Robertson Jr., 59, in Lake Duboisson around 2 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 28.
Eye witnesses told investigators Robertson Jr. disappeared in the water around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 26.
At the time of his disappearance, Robertson Jr. was attempting to load his 14 foot aluminum vessel onto his trailer when his vessel began taking on water, according to witnesses. He then entered the water without a personal flotation device on his body and never resurfaced.
Robertson Jr. was a resident of Opelousas.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.