Baton Rouge Judge Trudy White moving from criminal to civil docket

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Judge Trudy White, a Baton Rouge native, is moving from the criminal to civil docket, according to Chief judge Timothy Kelley on Thursday.
On Monday, White, a judge for the 19th judicial district court in Baton Rouge, will take over the vacated docket of judge Todd Hernandez. His retirement was reported in December 2018.
Bruce Bennett will take over White’s criminal docket, according to Kelley.
Moving to a civil docket is based on seniority. White wanted to move to the civil docket when it opened, but Judge Chip Moore had more seniority and was moved to the civil docket. Now, after an opening came up in the civil docket, White was next in line.
During the first week, White will use the time to transition and train her staff, and will start working cases April 8.
