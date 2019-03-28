Ascension Parish public leaders asking voters renew property tax

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Public Schools is growing quickly, with 350 students moving to the parish each year, but with more students come added demand.
Two separate property taxes first voted on in 1983 and 1994 are up for renewal. School leaders are hoping to keep up with that growing need.
“Although we are supporting more schools than we did back in the 80s and 90s, that increased value of the mileage continues to be enough,” explained Superintendent David Alexander. “We want to be good stewards of that money.”
The cost of books, and even making sure staff stay on top of maintenance and repairs, comes straight from that tax.
“It’s not acceptable for a roof to leak and not to be fixed,” the superintendent said.
“It’s not acceptable for grass to be uncut or for a bus to not be well maintained. All of the funds that we use in Ascension Parish go towards our overall goal of creating quality experiences for children," Alexander said.
Superintendent Alexander says even though they’re growing, they’re not asking for additional rates because the healthy economy in Ascension Parish supports the school system.
Leaders of the district say with talks of four new schools opening in the next few years, this money will continue to keep a stable learning environment. He says they feel confident the $11 to 12 million generated per year from the tax is enough to support the schools despite the additional budget pressures with the addition of new schools in the works.
He says the value of the millage has gone up. The first, a 7.4 mill property tax, is dedicated to funding general operations like extracurricular activities and classroom furniture. The second tax at 2.5 mils goes towards building upkeep.
School administrators say the big take away here is it’s not a new tax, and that means voters won’t be adding an extra bill.
“These are essential funds that we’re already using. They’re already in our budget. We already use these funds to operate our schools,” Alexander said.
Voters with a home valued at $200,000 roughly pay $10.31 per month on both taxes. The 2.5 mill property tax costs approximately $31.25 and then 7.4 mill property tax costs around $92.50 per month for a home with that same value.
The two proposals are on the ballot for Mar. 30. Polls open at 7 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.