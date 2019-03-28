ARMED and DANGEROUS: Man wanted by APSO

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, among other charges.
A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Jermaine Jackson, 20, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jackson was last seen driving a burgundy 2014 Chevrolet Impala with a Louisiana license plate numbered ZEC844.
If you see Jackson, please do not approach, contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
