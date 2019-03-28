Airline Wow Air shuts down, leaves passengers stranded

(CNN) - Low-cost carrier Wow Air abruptly has ceased operations, leaving thousands of people temporarily grounded.
The Iceland-based airline made the announcement Thursday on its website, grounding all flights immediately.
The move comes after Wow Air failed to reach an agreement with investors.
The company says passengers should book flights with other airlines and contact their credit card company for a refund.
The airline began operations in 2012 and operated flights from 27 airports between North America and Europe.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.