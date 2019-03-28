Air Med trains with St. George Fire on transportation safety

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - They are the ambulance in the sky, quickly transporting people who have been badly hurt to the hospital.
Before they can land, the men and women flying with Air Med need eyes on the ground to help them land, especially at night.
“We use night vision goggles,” said Rene Millet, a paramedic with Air Med. “Night vision goggles, we do not, we can see shades of colors, either white or black or black or green, but we can’t see wires, obstructions, and they are our eyes on the ground to land the aircraft on the ground safely.”
On Thursday, Mar. 28, EMS and St. George firefighters trained with Air Med on how to ensure a safe landing.
"They have to have areas marked off, they have to make sure obstacles are cleared, everything is set up in the proper way to facilitate a safe landing,” said Justin Arnone, chief of medical services with the St. Georges Fire Department.
Firefighters got up close and personal with the helicopter and then went to a classroom for further instruction.
“We’re showing them a live demonstration of the aircraft,” Millet said. “What to touch, what not to touch, how we load patients if we need their assistance, if we are running, how they would assist us. Also, we do teach some training, some showing them how to extricate us if needed.”
St. George Fire is the first department in East Baton Rouge Parish to receive this training. Millet says he hopes to have every department trained soon.
