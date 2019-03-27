After Further Review: Five takes from NFL owners meetings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take one: Payton’s passion prevails
This new rule would not have passed without Sean Payton. It’s that simple.
When we arrived in Phoenix Sunday, the odds of any new rule passing on non-calls were virtually slim and none. Then Payton took over the fight and did not stop until the votes came in. He willed it through the competition committee. Then, he lobbied the 31 other head coaches at their emergency meeting Monday night. That, in turn, pushed it through to the owners, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of it. Payton went all in on this issue. In the end, he was the main catalyst to getting it done.
Take two: Bittersweet victory
Any team will take a ‘w’ whenever they get them, but there’s an unmistakable bittersweet feeling to this one. It’s great that the problem has been rectified, but it essentially came at the cost of a Super Bowl appearance for the Saints. With or without the new rule, there’s no guarantee this team will have another opportunity to get back to the position they were in last year.
Take three: Time to move on from ‘NOLA No Call’
Regardless of the bittersweet feeling, it truly is time to move on from ‘Nola No Call.’ I feel like I’ve said that a couple of times this offseason. This week everyone associated with it had to relive it once again, but Tuesday’s vote was the final chapter. It’s officially time to move past the pain and look forward to next year for the Saints. That was the overall tone I felt from Gayle Benson when she spoke to us on Monday. She’s absolutely right. One can only be bitter for so long. My sense is the entire city is ready to do so as well.
Take Four: Pelicans self awareness
It’s a time of transition for the Pelicans. But after meeting with team brass, I walked away feeling confident about the direction of the franchise. The overwhelming sense of self-awareness was very refreshing to hear and showed they are indeed serious about hoops. Team president Dennis Lauscha said the Pelicans need to have the same ‘paranoia to be number one’ that the Saints have. They’re not playing into the small market, little brother complex and will have an organization built like a legitimate NBA one.
By the way, they’re not selling the franchise. I know that’s a hot topic to debate, but it’s simply not in their plans.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Payton made it crystal clear that the team’s top priority in free agency was defensive tackle. That’s why they signed two.
- One thing I hadn’t thought of when Payton was making his case to reporters about fixing a non-call was gambling. If they didn’t get the issue figured out, he explained, the league will have an even bigger problem on their hands when the NFL officially embraces sports betting.
- I’m very curious to see how NFL coaches strategize their challenges with no-calls. The NFC championship was an easy example of an egregious error but not all missed calls will be that obvious.
- Payton echoed the tone that I had felt about the Mark Ingram scenario. He called the process frustrating because of the lack of communication. The whole negotiation time frame was just odd all the way around.
- I asked Payton about a player he wanted in free agency but couldn’t get because of money. Right on cue, he said wide receiver Adam Humphries. He would have fit in perfectly with this offense but not at $9 million a season.
