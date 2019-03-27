After Further Review: Five takes from NFL owners meetings

Regardless of the bittersweet feeling, it truly is time to move on from ‘Nola No Call.’ I feel like I’ve said that a couple of times this offseason. This week everyone associated with it had to relive it once again, but Tuesday’s vote was the final chapter. It’s officially time to move past the pain and look forward to next year for the Saints. That was the overall tone I felt from Gayle Benson when she spoke to us on Monday. She’s absolutely right. One can only be bitter for so long. My sense is the entire city is ready to do so as well.