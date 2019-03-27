Uncle critically shoots nephew in Pointe Coupee Parish

LIVONIA, LA (WAFB) - Authorities responded to a family dispute Wednesday, Mar. 27 in Livonia in which one person was shot.
Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area near Highway 81 in Livonia. Captain Steven Juge says an uncle shot his nephew after getting into an argument. The uncle is in custody, officials say.
The nephew was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge in critical condition.
