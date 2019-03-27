Two men shoot and kill each other in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities in St. Helena Parish are investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Mar. 23 that left two men dead.
Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney says the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:16 a.m. about the incident at a house in the 1400 block Opal Bennet Road.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, Mar. 25, authorities identified the victims as Detril Nichols Jr., 22, and Wayne Golman, 28, both from Amite.
Authorities say the two men shot and killed each other and had previous altercations before this incident.
One neighbor says she remembers being woken up by as many as five gunshots. She says she’s prayerful the community will heal after the tragedy.
“I heard all the shots and everything this morning. First thing that went through my mind was sadness, you know. I feel sorry for these young people around here,″ said Pearlean Alexander. “Anytime I hear of something like this I just pray and ask god to cover them with his blood and change their mind and touch their hearts.””
The investigation is ongoing and a motive of the shooting has not been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, or follow WAFB 9News on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.