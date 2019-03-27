Two children killed, three children injured in Franklinton house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that has left two children dead in Franklinton.
Officials says the Franklinton Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in the 45000 block of Beau Drive around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Once firefighters arrived at the scene, firefighters found two adults and three children outside of the mobile home. The family told firefighters that there were two children that were unaccounted for.
Firefighters later located the bodies of the two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, in separate bedrooms.
Officials say the three children that were able to escape the fire were airlifted to Baton Rouge-area hospitals. A 4-year-old girl is listed in critical condition, a 6-year-old is in the pediatric ICU and a 3-year-old boy is listed in stable condition. The two adults, a male and a female, were not treated for injuries.
The adults and three of the children lived in the home. The other two children were cousins that were visiting the family. The 10-year-old girl lived in the home and the deceased 6-year-old was visiting the home.
Investigators believe that the fire began inside of a bedroom in the middle of the home where the body of the 6-year-old boy was found.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but investigators do not suspect any suspicious activity.
Witnesses told firefighters that the 3-year-old alerted the male adult to the fire. The male grabbed the 3-year-old and escaped from the home through a window. The female attempted to rescue the other children but was pulled from the home by a neighbor. The male reentered the front of the home to rescue two of the children but was unable to get to the other two.
Investigators say smoke alarms were inside of home but they are working to find out if those alarms were working at the time of the fire.
