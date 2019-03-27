Suspect now in custody after man fatally shot day after Christmas 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - MAR. 27
An arrest has been made for a shooting that happened the day after Christmas 2018.
BRPD announced Wednesday, Mar. 27 they’ve arrested Joshua White, 31, for the shooting death of Tyree Jackson, 25. White is charged with first degree murder.
The motive for the shooting is still unknown.
ORIGINAL STORY
A man who was shot the day after Christmas died from his injuries on New Year’s Eve.
The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Tyree Jackson, 25.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. said he died Monday, December 31 after getting shot on Bawell Street on December 26 around 9:45 p.m.
He added a second man suffered minor injuries in the shooting.
Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
