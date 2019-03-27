Suspect involved in police chase that resulted in 12 vehicles hit says he doesn’t remember what happened

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An arrest has been made after a police chase through East Baton Rouge Parish caused multiple wrecks near the Acadian Thruway exit.
Louisiana State Police says around 2 p.m., a state trooper saw a 2013 Subaru Outback going 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-10 east of Bluebonnet Boulevard. The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Elias Smallsreed, 20, of Zachary, fled towards Ascension Parish.
The report from LSP says as the trooper pursued Smallsreed, he continued to speed, switched lanes repeatedly, drove on the shoulder, and tried to run vehicles off the road.
After entering Ascension Parish, Smallsreed exited onto Highway 30 and got back on the interstate headed west. As the pursuit continued, Smallsreed encountered heavy traffic near the Dalrymple exit and hit 12 vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, before coming to a stop.
The report goes on to say as officers approached Smallsreed’s vehicle, he ignored loud commands to get out of the vehicle and lie on the ground. Officials also say as they were trying to get him out of the car, they noticed a large knife in between the passenger seat and the center console.
A K9 with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was then deployed after Smallsreed continued to refuse to get out of his vehicle, police say.
LSP says they found a clear, plastic water bottle with a straw that was cut and melted to be used in the consumption of narcotics in the car.
Smallsreed was arrested and taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He had red, glassy, bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred, officials say. He was also behaving in a lethargic way. Smallsreed reportedly told officials he didn’t know where he was and didn’t remember any of the chase. It’s believed he was impaired from prescription medication or narcotics at the time of the chase.
While at the hospital, Smallsreed refused to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and also refused to submit to a blood test. A warrant for a blood sample was sought and subsequently denied by Judge Erwin of the 19th JDC. Judge Erwin said a blood draw was unconstitutional.
He’s charged with aggravated criminal damage to property (12 counts), DWI (2nd offense), driving under suspension for a previous DWI, reckless operation, hit and run (12 counts), resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no insurance.
Emergency personnel say injuries sustained by the drivers who were hit during the incident were minor.
The case remains under investigation.
