State plans project for bridge improvements at Beaver Bayou

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is planning to spend more money in 2019 to prevent flooding across Louisiana, including a small project in Central.
Beaver Bayou has caused headaches for many residents for some time now. The city has already done some work to expand it and improve drainage, but in 2019, the state is expected to pay for work on bridge improvements near Wax Road. Louisiana is planning four new projects for flood mitigation across the state that became possible when DOTD agreed to spend more of the transportation budget on drainage work.
“After 2016, the governor and I talked and we both agreed that we have to do more with what we have. It may mean a little less asphalt or a little less over here, but at the end of the day, it was money well spent going back to citizens on projects that are important," said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson.
The state will also do some interior drainage work in St. James Parish thanks to the additional money.
