Southern falls to UNO in midweek game

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Southern could not hold on to an early lead and fell to UNO at Maestri Field in New Orleans Tuesday night.
The Jags suffered the 9-6 loss to the Privateers.
John Guienze Jr. started on the mound for Southern. He gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings. He had no strikeouts and no walks. John Bohannon III took the loss. He is 1-2 on the season. He gave up three runs on three hits in one inning.
The Jags jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. A single by Malik Blaise scored Tyler LaPorte. Then a single by Zavier Moore sent Hunter David and Blaise home.
Solo home runs in the bottom of the first and second innings had the Privateers down just 3-2.
Southern would extend its lead a bit on a hit by Hunter David that scored Ashanti Wheatley on an error by the left fielder. The Jags were up 4-2 at that point.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, a single scored one run and a passed ball scored another to help UNO tie the game 4-4.
Southern scored a run in the top of the fifth inning and another at the top of the sixth for the 6-4 lead.
A two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth tied it 6-6 and the Privateers scored three more runs in the eighth inning for the 9-6 win.
Both teams are now 14-10 on the season.
