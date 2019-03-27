Plaquemine Ferry hours adjusted to accommodate for traffic due to repairs on Intracoastal Bridge

“I understand that the traffic has been unacceptable, and crashes yesterday morning and in the afternoon only made the congestion even worse,” Wilson said. “This is an example of why we opted to keep two lanes open during peak hours during the joint repair project. However, due to an emergency repair project, the public has been inconvenienced much more than what was expected. The damage caused by the truck that hit the bridge bent a girder and made for unsafe driving conditions in the outside southbound lane of LA 1. I have been in constant contact with elected officials and citizens through social media since before the emergency project and we continue working to provide safe congestion relief to commuters. The real solution is finding a way to fund the reconstruction of this bridge.”