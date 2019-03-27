Plaquemine Ferry hours adjusted to accommodate for traffic due to repairs on Intracoastal Bridge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday, Mar. 27 they’re adjusting the hours for the Plaquemine Ferry to accommodate for traffic caused by the ongoing repairs on the Intracoastal Bridge.
The extended ferry hours will be in place until repairs on LA 1 S in Port Allen are completed.
“We realize that increasing the Plaquemine Ferry’s hours of operation won’t eliminate the traffic congestion caused by the lane closure on LA 1,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “But we’re doing everything we can to give drivers as many options as possible to cross the Mississippi River. Crews are working to expedite the repairs the damaged girder on the Intracoastal Bridge. Additionally, the joint repair project which was ongoing before the emergency repairs, has been accelerated because crews were able to work in the closed lane on the southbound side of the Intracoastal Bridge, which was not in the original plans for the joint repair project.”
RELATED STORIES:
DOTD says the heat straightening on the damaged girder is ahead of schedule and could reopen as soon as the beginning of April. At that time, the original overnight repairs will resume, with four lanes open during peak travel times. The girder was damaged after a dump truck struck the bridge from underneath.
“I understand that the traffic has been unacceptable, and crashes yesterday morning and in the afternoon only made the congestion even worse,” Wilson said. “This is an example of why we opted to keep two lanes open during peak hours during the joint repair project. However, due to an emergency repair project, the public has been inconvenienced much more than what was expected. The damage caused by the truck that hit the bridge bent a girder and made for unsafe driving conditions in the outside southbound lane of LA 1. I have been in constant contact with elected officials and citizens through social media since before the emergency project and we continue working to provide safe congestion relief to commuters. The real solution is finding a way to fund the reconstruction of this bridge.”
A second ferry will starting running an hour earlier than normal in the afternoon and the first ferry will run for an hour longer in the evening as well. A single ferry will also run on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Adjusted ferry hours are as follows:
- Monday through Friday: First boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Monday through Friday: Second boat runs from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and 2:15 to 7:15 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: One boat runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The following high water restrictions remain in place:
- No large trucks (e.g., dump trucks)
- No buses
- No trailers
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.