One dead following truck explosion on Arkansas highway

By Alex Onken and Danielle Scruggs | March 27, 2019 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 11:08 AM

OUACHITA COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - An Arkansas highway is closed after an explosion rocked the area Wednesday morning. According to the Associated Press, one person was killed.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says a truck carrying ammonium nitrate exploded on Highway 278, west of Camden. Officials have cordoned off an area about a half a mile around the site.

According to a post by ProMed Ambulance on Facebook, the highway is expected to be closed for about four or five hours at a minimum.

This is roughly 100 miles south of Little Rock.

Drone footage from Hwy 278 tanker explosion this morning

Posted by Ouachita Electric Cooperative on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

AREA ALERT: A highway accident this morning resulted in a hazardous materials incident and subsequent explosion that has...

Posted by ProMed Ambulance on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

