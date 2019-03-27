One dead following truck explosion on Arkansas highway

OUACHITA COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - An Arkansas highway is closed after an explosion rocked the area Wednesday morning. According to the Associated Press, one person was killed.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation says a truck carrying ammonium nitrate exploded on Highway 278, west of Camden. Officials have cordoned off an area about a half a mile around the site.
According to a post by ProMed Ambulance on Facebook, the highway is expected to be closed for about four or five hours at a minimum.
This is roughly 100 miles south of Little Rock.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
