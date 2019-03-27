Nasal Spray Addiction: The risks of instant relief

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The affordable and easy-to-grab nasal sprays have been on the market for years for people desperate for relief. But how much is too much?
Millions of people suffer from addiction to over-the-counter nasal sprays. One of those addicted being Jim Calvert.
“I had really bad allergies, so when I moved here when I was younger from an urban city and moved here to all of this greenery... I was miserable.”
Calvert was addicted to nasal congestion's for over 4 years.
“I had to have it in my pocket at all times. Work, home, gym, church, it didn’t matter. I always had to have it.”
What started out as a need of instant relief quickly turned into a never ending cycle of addiction for Calvert.
“I ran into a moment when I didn’t have any with me and I panicked," he said. "Then I realized this was more of a problem then I ever suspected, so I decided to stop.”
But stopping cold turkey isn't so easy for some.
“Afrin is an over-the-counter nasal decongestant and is one of the most addictive things you can purchase over the counter.”
Whitney Harris is a pharmacist at Beemon Drugs. She says nasal spray addictions are more common then you think.
"I know people who tell me ’Oh, I have one in my car, I have one at work, I have one right beside my bed.' If you use it more than 3 or 4 days then it starts allowing your nasal passages to swell, so you start having the need to use it more.”
Here’s how you can use over the counter decongestants the safe way.
“It is best to use one to two sprays in each nostril no more than twice daily and no longer then 3 to 4 days,” says Harris.
So just remember - nasal sprays are still safe to use for relief as long as it’s in moderation.
