3 men arrested for staging wreck to defraud insurance company

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Three men have been arrested for allegedly staging a wreck back in October of 2018.
Louisiana State Police says the men have been arrested for violating Louisiana insurance fraud laws.
LSP’s initial investigation showed on Oct. 8, 2018, Lyle Morgan, 23, rented a U-Haul truck in Baton Rouge and was later involved in a wreck in which he rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra being driven by Warren Davis, 27. Jahi Cox, 25, was a passenger in the Elantra.
Officials say the goal of the staged wreck was to file a false insurance claim, which could have resulted in a loss of more than $60,000.
Cox was arrested Mar. 12, while Davis was arrested Mar. 22 and Morgan on Mar. 26. All three were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy.
