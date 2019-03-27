Mayor-President Broome says City-Parish adjusting trash collections due to traffic delays on Intracoastal Bridge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome has issued a statement about how the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge will adjust its trash pickups due to recent traffic congestion on the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish.
There has been congestion on LA 1 ever since a dump truck collided with the bridge on Mar. 19.
The right southbound lane of the bridge has been closed as DOTD crews work to repair the bridge.
At times, traffic congestion has backed up on LA 1 north of I-10 and caused major delays on I-10 eastbound heading into Baton Rouge.
Mayor-President Broome said on Mar. 27 the City-Parish will make some adjustments to trash collections due to the traffic congestion on the Intracoastal Bridge.
