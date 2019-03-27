Mayor-President Broome says City-Parish adjusting trash collections due to traffic delays on Intracoastal Bridge

“Due to heavy traffic congestion as a result of the La. 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge lane closures, residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are experiencing delays in residential garbage and trash service. Residents are advised to report missed service by calling 311 and to leave their carts out until they are serviced. Republic Services, the City-Parish trash collection provider, is aware of the situation and is working with the City-Parish on a plan of action to alleviate service delays during this period of increased traffic congestion.”

Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome