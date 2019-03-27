Mayor-President Broome says City-Parish adjusting trash collections due to traffic delays on Intracoastal Bridge

Mayor-President Broome says City-Parish adjusting trash collections due to traffic delays on Intracoastal Bridge
DOTD crews determine the extent of damages caused by a dump truck colliding with the Intracoastal Bridge on Mar. 20 (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | March 27, 2019 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 12:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome has issued a statement about how the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge will adjust its trash pickups due to recent traffic congestion on the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish.

There has been congestion on LA 1 ever since a dump truck collided with the bridge on Mar. 19.

The right southbound lane of the bridge has been closed as DOTD crews work to repair the bridge.

At times, traffic congestion has backed up on LA 1 north of I-10 and caused major delays on I-10 eastbound heading into Baton Rouge.

Mayor-President Broome said on Mar. 27 the City-Parish will make some adjustments to trash collections due to the traffic congestion on the Intracoastal Bridge.

“Due to heavy traffic congestion as a result of the La. 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge lane closures, residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are experiencing delays in residential garbage and trash service. Residents are advised to report missed service by calling 311 and to leave their carts out until they are serviced. Republic Services, the City-Parish trash collection provider, is aware of the situation and is working with the City-Parish on a plan of action to alleviate service delays during this period of increased traffic congestion.”
Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.