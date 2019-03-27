LSU softball hosts Nicholls State for midweek matchup

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team is back in action at Tiger Park, taking on Nicholls State at 6 p.m.
The game will be available to stream live on SEC Network+ and the WatchESPN app with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call.
The No.8/5 LSU softball team is currently on a six game win streak, including a sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs. This would the teams first sweep in Athens since 2001. The Tigers are currently third in the SEC with a record of 7-2.
The Tigers are led by senior Amanda Sanchez at the plate who is hitting .482 on the year. She is currently leading the team with 14 doubles. SEC Player of the Week Shelbi Sunseri is hitting .463 on the year with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 RBI and 88 total bases.
In the circle for the Tigers, Maribeth Gorsuch is 8-0 with four shutouts and 24 strikeouts in just 59.1 innings of work. Freshman Shelby Wickersham has a 1.89 ERA with a 8-1 record. Sunseri is leading the team in strikeouts with 42.
The Tigers are 30-1 against the Colonels with the only loss coming in 1998, falling 3-0.
Nicholls State is coming into the matchup with a 15-13 overall record on the season and 5-1 record in the Southland Conference. The Colonels are coming off three-straight winds over Abilene Christian.
Next up for the Tigers, playing host to South Carolina. The first game is set for Friday at 6 p.m. inside Tiger Park.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.