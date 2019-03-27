LSU gymnast named to SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics senior Lexie Priessman has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service team for her outstanding efforts in the Baton Rouge area.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native is a specialist for the Tigers on vault, bars, and floor, she currently leads the charge of the LSU gymnastics team’s community efforts. The senior has put together more than 70 of LSU’s nearly 400 hours of service on campus and in the Baton Rouge area.
Priessman, has been a volunteer at Colerain and Gardere Elementary Schools throughout the year. She has also volunteered at off-campus events like McMain’s Bike Event, Spook ‘N Rowe, and Blue Ribbon Soiree. Her on campus events include, Thanksgiving with the Tigers and Halloween BOOzar.
The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The team will then look to highlight a a student-athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior efforts.
Next up for the Tigers NCAA Baton Rouge Regional April 5-6 in the PMAC.
