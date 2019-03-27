At least one person shot in Pointe Coupee Parish

LIVONIA, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are responding to a scene where at least one person was shot in Pointe Coupee Parish on Wednesday, Mar. 27.
Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office are en route to an area near Highway 81 in Livonia. Captain Steven Juge says two family members, who are also neighbors, got into an argument and one of them shot the other in the process.
