Learn how to buy a house at St. Mary Parish Homebuyers Symposium

FRANKLIN, LA (WAFB) - If you’re interested in learning about how to buy a house, the St. Mary Parish Homebuyers Symposium is for you.
Several community organizations are coming together to teach people about becoming a homeowner or refinancing an existing mortgage. Attendees will be able to connect with lenders, the Louisiana Housing Corporation, and staff from St. Mary CAA Homebuyers.
The event will be held Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 6 p.m. at Lamp Post on Main Street in Franklin.
For more information, contact Morise Duffin at 225-763-8700 or Almetra Franklin and Jeff Beverly at 337-828-5703.
