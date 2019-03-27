Improvements coming to Baton Rouge, New Orleans airports

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says it’s expecting some congestion because of construction at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) that could make drivers’ commute longer. The terminal was built before the roads to get there, but that might actually benefit the Baton Rouge Airport.
It’s a beautiful facility, and it’s just over a month away from opening, but the direct connection from the new terminal at MSY to I-10 won’t be done for another four years. That construction means travelers headed to the airport from Baton Rouge will have to use an already busy Loyola Drive to get there.
“By all practical purposes, it would have been a much better idea for us to invest in infrastructure before the airport was built. There was no plan, no money, no method of delivery,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson.
Wilson says they’ll have a temporary solution open before the new terminal is, although he still expects more congestion. He says it would have been embarrassing to delay the airport expansion without money for the connecting roads.
“Commitments were made and it was important for the city to advance their airport. We’re doing everything we can as this administration is in place today to deliver it,” he said.
“It’s about time to consider BTR,” said director of the Baton Rouge Airport, Mike Edwards.
Though it may come with growing pains, Edwards says traffic could actually be a good thing for Baton Rouge.
“You factor all of those costs in and most of the time, you’re going to see that there’s significant savings by flying BTR,” he said.
Edwards also says Louisiana airports try not to actively compete with each other, but he expects to fill more planes in 2020, in part because of the traffic grievances the new terminal will bring for a while in New Orleans. Edwards says he wants potential customers to take a look at BTR before they make a flight plan, and Wilson adds those that do decide to fly MSY, will want to leave a little bit earlier.
The Baton Rouge Metro Airport is also expecting to get about $10 million in 2019 to make its runways are a little bit safer.
The money will allow the city to shift Plank Road to create a larger buffer zone for planes in case they miss their landing. Most of the money comes from the federal government so the airport can keep up with national safety standards. The airport still wants money down the road to reconfigure a runway so more planes can land. Wilson says the state is trying invest in transportation beyond just roads and bridges.
“Investing across the board in various modes is absolutely important and doing it in a way that creates economic prosperity for the local communities. It creates jobs and provides a service for folks that they might not normally get," said Wilson.
The state legislature still has to approve the money, but Wilson says he expects that to happen without much contention.
