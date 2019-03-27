IBM to host second 2019 career fair for Client Innovation Center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - IBM is trying to fill more information technology positions at its Client Innovation Center in Baton Rouge through a career fair.
The career fair is slated for Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. career fair at Baton Rouge Community College’s Bienvenue Student Center. This is located at 201 Community College Drive. The IBM career fair is the second one in Baton Rouge this year as the software giant is working to meet its job quota with the state.
IBM operates two Client Innovation Centers in Louisiana, one in downtown Baton Rouge and one in Century Village next to CenturyLink’s headquarters in Monroe.
Visit IBMLouisiana.com/jobs to see the list of available jobs. You can register for the career fair and upload résumés at that website. IBM officials will be on hand at the career fair to screen and interview applicants.
