Former St. Landry Parish priest pleads guilty to molestation charges

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) - A former St. Landry Parish priest has pleaded the guilty to molestation charges, reports KLFY in Lafayette.
On Wednesday, Mar. 27, Michael Guidry pleaded guilty before District Judge Alonzo Harris.
The 75-year-old former priest of a Morrow church turned himself in to authorities in June of 2018.
He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Apr. 30.
In August of 2018, the clergyman’s victim filed a lawsuit against Guidry and the Diocese of Lafayette. The suit claims Guidry molested the boy from ages 11 to 16.
