Former LSU RB Alfonso Provens accused of rape

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Alfonso “Tae” Provens has been arrested on rape charges, officials with the university confirm to WAFB.
Provens, 19, of Gurley, Ala. was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Mar. 27 on the charge of third-degree rape. Jail records indicate that he is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a female victim in his on-campus apartment in Riverbend Hall in the early morning hours of Mar. 24, according to arrest reports.
The former freshman running back announced in a tweet on Mar. 21 that he would be transferring schools. He did not specify where he would be transferring to.
Ernie Ballard, a spokesperson for LSU, issued a statement to WAFB confirming that Provens was arrested and that the university was cooperating with law enforcement.
According to stats on LSU’s athletic website, Provens only played in two regular season LSU football games; the Sept. 8, 2018, season opener against Southeastern Louisiana University and the November 17, 2018, home finale against Rice University.
Provens rushed for 13 yards on four carries against Rice.
