Former Baton Rouge radio personality recognized by Obama Foundation

I am bettering my community for boys and young men of color by providing a sense of fun, unity, and love through the work I do. Whether I’m helping at a community engagement event, or providing services to those in need, or just simply going to a high school to speak with students about their day, I try to incorporate those three things. Fun is necessary because as men of color, we feel as if we can’t relax and smile because of the challenges we face. I want to create a safe space for them and help them understand that love is vital because it’s the one force that can heal all pain and save lives.

Boo Milton