Former Baton Rouge radio personality recognized by Obama Foundation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former Baton Rouge radio personality, Emanuel “Boo” Milton, was recently recognized by the Obama Foundation for his work with young men in the community.
Milton left 94.1 in 2019 to focus on being a full time philanthropist. He was recently featured on the foundation’s social media pages and was selected as one of a number of young leaders invited to attend for President Barack Obama’s first My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Rising conference, which was held in February.
