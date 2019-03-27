Former Baton Rouge radio personality recognized by Obama Foundation

Emanuel "Boo" Milton (Source: www.obama.org)
By Rachael Thomas | March 27, 2019 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 4:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former Baton Rouge radio personality, Emanuel “Boo” Milton, was recently recognized by the Obama Foundation for his work with young men in the community.

I am bettering my community for boys and young men of color by providing a sense of fun, unity, and love through the work I do. Whether I’m helping at a community engagement event, or providing services to those in need, or just simply going to a high school to speak with students about their day, I try to incorporate those three things. Fun is necessary because as men of color, we feel as if we can’t relax and smile because of the challenges we face. I want to create a safe space for them and help them understand that love is vital because it’s the one force that can heal all pain and save lives.
Boo Milton

Milton left 94.1 in 2019 to focus on being a full time philanthropist. He was recently featured on the foundation’s social media pages and was selected as one of a number of young leaders invited to attend for President Barack Obama’s first My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Rising conference, which was held in February.

Click here for more on Milton and the others recognized by the Obama Foundation.

