FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny spring weather continues... until weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday continued the recent run of fine spring days and the First Alert Forecast keeps that pattern running for another day or two before things get shaken up.
Mainly clear skies Wednesday evening and overnight will allow Baton Rouge area temperatures to drop into the upper 40s by daybreak Thursday. It’ll be cool, but not quite as chilly as Wednesday morning’s sunrise. The Thursday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 70s across the WAFB region. Expect more clouds Friday, with a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon. After a morning start in the low 50s, afternoon highs Friday will climb into the upper 70s. The storm Team will add in a very slight chance of a passing shower or two Friday afternoon, but the vast majority of Baton Rouge area neighborhoods stay dry through the day.
As we have been discussing all week long, the weekend outlook remains unsettled thanks to a cold front that will sweep through the Lower Mississippi Valley.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Team is posting rain chances for Saturday afternoon at 30 to 40 percent with the potential for rains to increase in coverage from Saturday night and Sunday. Rain still looks likely Sunday, with percentages set at 60 percent for the day. While the forecast does include weekend thunderstorms, the outlook still does not include much, if any, severe weather. In addition, most WAFB neighborhoods can expect to see just 0.5” of rain or less for their weekend rain totals. Rains could be a little heavier closer to the coast, but even there, most communities will get less than 1” of rain over the two days.
We could see some lingering showers into Monday, but most neighborhoods should be mainly dry Monday, with skies clearing during the latter half of the day. Plan for fair skies Tuesday. Unfortunately, scattered rains return to the forecast for the latter part of next week.
