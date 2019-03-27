FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny spring weather continues... until weekend

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Team is posting rain chances for Saturday afternoon at 30 to 40 percent with the potential for rains to increase in coverage from Saturday night and Sunday. Rain still looks likely Sunday, with percentages set at 60 percent for the day. While the forecast does include weekend thunderstorms, the outlook still does not include much, if any, severe weather. In addition, most WAFB neighborhoods can expect to see just 0.5” of rain or less for their weekend rain totals. Rains could be a little heavier closer to the coast, but even there, most communities will get less than 1” of rain over the two days.