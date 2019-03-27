Elementary school student airlifted after classroom fight has died, deputies confirm

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The elementary school student who was airlifted to a Charleston hospital from her Colleton County school Monday has died, according to deputies.
Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes confirmed the child’s death but did not provide any details as to the cause citing the ongoing investigation.
Coroner Richard Harvey has not released the child’s name, or a cause or manner of death. He said an autopsy will be scheduled but did not say when.
The child was injured Monday during what district officials called a fight in her classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School.
Colleton County deputies confirmed they were investigating an assault between two students.
Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber confirmed Monday one student was suspended but he could not comment on any injuries.
The Colleton County School District said on Tuesday it is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
