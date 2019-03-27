2 children killed, 5 injured in house fire in Louisiana

FRANKLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating a house fire that claimed the lives of two children and injured five others.
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out in the 45000 block of Beau Drive in Franklinton around 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, Mar. 27.
Officials say firefighters were able to rescue five occupants from the home; two adults, who were uninjured, and three children, who were airlifted to Baton Rouge hospitals for treatment. Two children, a 10-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were killed in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.