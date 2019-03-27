Bill introduced to make St. George vote parish-wide

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge lawmaker has filed legislation to permit all voters in East Baton Rouge Parish to weigh in on the incorporation of the proposed city of St. George, rather than just those who reside in the designated unincorporated area, as current law allows.
The bill, sponsored by Senator Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge, provides an exception for parishes with a population of more than 440,000. East Baton Rouge, where the St. George incorporation would be located, is Louisiana’s only parish that meets such criteria, allowing a parish-wide vote.
The battle over the potential city has raged on for months since reigniting last year after the effort fell just short of heading to voters back in 2015.
In early March, Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome wrote a letter to the Governor, expressing concern that putting the vote on the May 2019 ballot was too early and sacrified quality and transparency for speed.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.