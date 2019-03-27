Additional name added to list of Baton Rouge clergymen accused of sexual abuse of minors

Lakewood, who was born in 1933, was ordained as a deacon for the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1974. The abuse reportedly happened in the late 70s and he was removed from the ministry in 1978. The Diocese of Baton Rouge says his only pastoral assignment was at the Center of Jesus the Lord in New Orleans. He did, however, also serve as a lay teacher at St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge for five months.