Two health organizations make policy recommendations on how to reduce kids’ consumption of sugary drinks

“For children, the biggest source of added sugars often is not what they eat, it’s what they drink. On average, children are consuming over 30 gallons of sugary drinks every year. This is enough to fill a bathtub, and it doesn’t even include added sugars from food. As a pediatrician, I am concerned that these sweetened drinks pose real, and preventable, risks to our children’s health, including tooth decay, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. We need broad public policy solutions to reduce children’s access to cheap sugary drinks,” said Natalie Muth, MD, MPH, RDN, FAAP, pediatrician and lead author of the policy statement.