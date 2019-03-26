Stuffed Quail Bottolfs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment: In 1999, I published the first edition of Hot Beignets and Warm Boudoirs. The recipes in it came from bed and breakfasts across Louisiana. Of course, I uncovered many great recipes, but of my favorite dishes came from the old Bottolfs Manor in Hammond. I fully expect you to enjoy it as well.
Ingredients:
12 boneless quail, cleaned
2 cups cooked Uncle Ben’s® Rice
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup vegetable oil
½ pound fresh Italian sausage, crumbled
1 cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
3 sage leaves, minced
3 cups chicken stock, divided
¼ cup chopped parsley
¼ cup sliced green onions
2 cups dry red wine, divided
⅛ pound butter
4 cups French bread, cut into ½-inch cubes, optional
Method:
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Season quail inside and out using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic then set aside.
In a cast iron skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat and brown sausage, breaking apart with a spoon. When sausage is browned, pour off all but 2 tablespoons of oil. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic to skillet and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add sage and 2 cups stock to skillet and stir. Bring mixture to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Season to taste with salt and pepper and remove from heat.
In a large mixing bowl, add rice, parsley, and green onions. Pour contents of skillet over rice and lightly stir until rice soaks up liquid. Cool rice completely then stuff into quail cavities.
Place quail, breast-side up, in a roasting pan and top with 1 cup red wine and remaining chicken stock. Bake in oven until quail are golden brown, approximately 30 minutes, basting occasionally.
Remove pan from oven, transfer quail to a serving platter, and keep warm.
Place roasting pan on stovetop over medium-high heat and deglaze drippings with remaining red wine. Reduce liquid to 1 cup. Using a wire whisk, stir in butter until well blended.
Using a fine sieve, strain liquid into a sauce boat. Serve 2 quail on each plate and drizzle with sauce. You may also wish to serve the quail atop 2 French bread croutons before drizzling with sauce.
